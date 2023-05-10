close

JSW Steel crude steel production grows 7% YoY to 1.7 MT in April

JSW Steel on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent growth in crude steel production on standalone basis at 17.77 lakh tonne (LT) in April 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
JSW Steel on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent growth in crude steel production on standalone basis at 17.77 lakh tonne (LT) in April 2023.

The company had produced 16.67 LT steel during the same month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

In April 2023, the company said the production of its flat-rolled products rose 16 per cent to 13.92 LT from 12 LT a year ago.

However, its long-rolled products output fell 9 per cent to 3.21 LT from 3.54 LT in April 2022.

"Production of rolled long-products is lower due to planned capital shutdowns taken at Salem and Vijayanagar plant locations during April 2023," it said.

JSW Steel is among top six steel manufacturing companies in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

