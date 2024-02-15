Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

Julius Baer, the largest international wealth manager in India, has received a commitment of over Rs 300 crore, for its maiden India Equity Fund 1, a close-ended Category-III alternative investment fund (AIF). The fund will primarily invest in companies that are expected to benefit from macro trends such as favourable demographics, regulatory changes and increasing digitalisation.

“As market needs evolve, we will continue to evolve our product suite, offering distinctive and diversified investment solutions to meet the changing needs of our clients,” said Umang Papneja, CEO, Julius Baer India.



Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21



Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, on Thursday fixed the price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will open for subscription on February 21 till February 23, the company said in a statement.



NSE to double frequency for index dissemination



NSE Indices, the index providing arm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Thursday said it is planning to double the dissemination frequency of values for certain of its indices. “Effective April 8, 2024 all indices that are currently disseminated live at a frequency of 1 second shall be disseminated live at a frequency of 500 milliseconds,” it said in a release.