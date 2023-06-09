close

K Raheja Corp sells luxury homes worth Rs 1,100 cr in single project

Realty firm K Raheja Corp on Friday said its housing arm has sold properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in its luxury residential project at South Mumbai during the March quarter

Realty firm K Raheja Corp on Friday said its housing arm has sold properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in its luxury residential project at South Mumbai during the March quarter.

K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of K Raheja Corp group, delivered a record breaking, pre-formal launch sales revenue of Rs 1,100 crore, through its single project Raheja Modern Vivarea in under 90 days, in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Raheja Modern Vivarea, located in Mahalaxmi micro-market, was launched in the last quarter of FY23.

The project, having 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, will house only 2 towers.

The demand for luxury residential properties have surged during the last two years.

