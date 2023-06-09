K Raheja Corp sells luxury homes worth Rs 1,100 cr in single project

Realty firm K Raheja Corp on Friday said its housing arm has sold properties worth Rs 1,100 crore in its luxury residential project at South Mumbai during the March quarter.
K Raheja Corp Homes, the residential business of K Raheja Corp group, delivered a record breaking, pre-formal launch sales revenue of Rs 1,100 crore, through its single project Raheja Modern Vivarea in under 90 days, in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Raheja Modern Vivarea, located in Mahalaxmi micro-market, was launched in the last quarter of FY23.
The project, having 10 lakh square feet of total saleable area, will house only 2 towers.
The demand for luxury residential properties have surged during the last two years.
Also Read
Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds
Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt
Share of affordable homes supply slips to 20% last yr from 40% in 2018
Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE
India calling: NRI investments in Indian real estate have doubled
Go First's CoC now in place; approval for revival plan likely soon: Report
PTC Industries setting up Rs 300-cr titanium recycling plant in Lucknow
Audit of Videocon hints at questionable accounting entries by promoters
FEMA authority slaps show-cause notices on Xiaomi, 3 foreign banks
M3M director sent to ED custody for alleged diversion of investors' funds
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)