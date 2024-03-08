Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

K'taka should provide opportunities for manufacturing to flourish: Titan MD

Titan's MD said that the manufacturing can certainly play a big role in changing the distribution of the Gross Domestic Product from Bengaluru to the northern part of Karnataka

C Venkataraman

CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka should provide opportunities for the manufacturing sector to flourish, C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan Company, said in a fireside chat at the Confederation of Indian Industry Karnataka State Annual Meet 2024 held Friday in Bengaluru.

“One of the things that is supposed to drive the £5 trillion move for the country is the share of manufacturing to move from 17 per cent of Gross Domestic Product today to 21 per cent of Gross Domestic Product. Therefore, the importance to be given to manufacturing as opposed to services is very clearly underpinning that. If that doesn't happen, the £5 trillion economy will not happen,” Venkataraman said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Titan is not a manufacturing company and 90 per cent of our balance sheet is in working capital. We are not a capital expenditure kind of a company...but I am very familiar with manufacturing and very proud about manufacturing,” Venkataraman said.

He added that manufacturing can certainly play a big role in changing the distribution of the Gross Domestic Product from Bengaluru to the northern part of Karnataka.

In skilled labour categories such as making jewellery or watches, companies can set up manufacturing plants with the help of the government, Venkataraman said. Manufacturing of physical products can be increased in the smaller cities which will help distribute the work from Bengaluru to the neighbouring cities within the state, he said.

Venkataraman explained how Titan has grown by entering unorganised sectors with relatively low competition. “In a way, we create the first-mover advantage through that approach. So whether it is watches or any other category like jewellery, eye care, or perfumes…The second is that we also make it a point to become a category expert in every category we operate in. Through that, we get the competitive advantage in each one of those categories, which helps us to become the leader."
 
"The third is about customer obsession wherein we are listening to people directly from customers, from our stores and partners. The fourth thing is a deep-rooted stakeholder capitalism,” he added.

Also Read

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

OnePlus Watch 2 with Google WearOS, 100-hour battery life launched: Details

Team of 80 people harmonising ops of 4 Tata airlines: Air India CEO

Nissan may bring ultra-compact EV production in-house from 2028: Report

Varun Beverages to expand capacities of juices, value-added dairy items

abCoffee raises $3.4 mn in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Will cooperate fully with Sebi in probe into debt issue: JM Financial

Topics : Titan Company Titan smart watch Karnataka Diamond industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon