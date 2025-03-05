Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kandhari Global is open to buying out more bottling plants from HCCB

Kandhari Global is open to buying out more bottling plants from HCCB

The company is currently in the process of acquiring HCCB's plant in Northern Gujarat, (Sanand) which is reportedly being bought out for around Rs 2,000 crore

Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari
Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari, Managing Director of Kandhari Global Beverages

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Kandhari Global Beverages is open to acquiring more bottling plants from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. This comes after the company which is an exclusive franchisee partner for Coca-Cola in six states and three union territories in the country.
 
“We would love to make any acquisition to do business with Coca-Cola. It is the best thing that has happened to us. This is the fourth leg of their enfranchising, and we feel humbled that in every stretch of their enfranchising, they have considered us to be their long term partners,”  Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari, Managing Director of Kandhari Global Beverages told Business
