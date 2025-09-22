Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International bags ₹3,243 crore orders for transmission line, towers

KEC International bags ₹3,243 crore orders for transmission line, towers

The orders include 400 kilovolts (kV) transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas, the company said

KEC International (Photo: Trade Brains)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPG Group firm and global infrastructure major KEC International on Monday said that it has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth ₹3,243 crore.
 
The orders include 400 kilovolts (kV) transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
“We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D business, especially our largest-ever EPC order till date. This order has further strengthened our presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded our international T&D order book,” said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of KEC International.
 
 
“With the above orders, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake stands at ₹11,700 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward,” he added. 

This is not KEC’s first major order this year. Last month, the company announced that its T&D division had secured a 765 kV transmission line project from a leading private player in India. Additionally, its civil business received a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a prominent real estate developer in northern India. The cables and conductors division also won orders for supplying various types of cables and conductors in India and overseas, with the total value of these orders amounting to ₹1,402 crore.
 
In June 2025, the firm said it had received orders worth ₹2,211 crore across various businesses.

KEC International Q1 results

The company posted a robust performance in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), with standalone net profit up 42.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹124.60 crore from ₹87.58 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.33 per cent to ₹5,022.88 crore, against ₹4,511.89 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
The company’s operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rising 29.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 350 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 7 per cent from 6 per cent a year earlier.
 
Shares of KEC International closed at Rs 865.95 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

