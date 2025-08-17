Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / KEC International bags ₹1,402 crore projects in T&D, civil and cables

KEC International bags ₹1,402 crore projects in T&D, civil and cables

KEC International wins fresh orders worth ₹1,402 crore across transmission, civil and cables segments, taking YTD intake beyond ₹8,400 crore and strengthening its growth momentum

Last month, the company had won orders worth ₹1,509 crore across various business sectors.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), civil, and cables and conductors businesses.
 
Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, said: “In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India.”
 
The company’s T&D business won projects including a 765 kV transmission line order from a privately held company in India, along with the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas region. In the civil segment, it bagged a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a real estate developer in northern India.
 
 
Its cables and conductors business received orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in both domestic and overseas markets.
 
The company expects the fresh orders to aid in meeting its annual growth target. “With these additions, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake has surpassed ₹8,400 crore. These orders, along with those announced earlier this year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward,” it said.

In July, the company’s T&D business secured multiple projects, including 400 kV quad transmission line orders in India and 500/400/220 kV overhead transmission line projects in overseas markets.
 
Q1 results
 
The company posted a 42.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹124.60 crore, compared with ₹87.58 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 11 per cent to ₹5,023 crore, against ₹4,512 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The EPC business was the largest contributor in Q1 FY26, generating revenue of ₹4,753.05 crore.
 
Operating performance also improved, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rising to ₹350 crore from ₹294 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin expanded to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Topics : KEC International Q1 results EPC Infrastructure

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

