Kedaara Capital, General Atlantic eye 6-7% slice of Balaji Wafers

Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers is in the final stages of a stake sale, with Kedaara Capital and General Atlantic (GA) leading the race to acquire 6-7 per cent of the company, which is valued at ₹35,000-40,000 crore, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The packaged food major had initially planned to sell up to a 10 per cent stake and had engaged with at least 10 private equity (PE) firms last month, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co., Bain & Company, Carlyle, and TPG.

GA declined to comment, while Kedaara did not respond until the time of going