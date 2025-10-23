Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Kedaara Capital, General Atlantic eye 6-7% slice of Balaji Wafers

Kedaara Capital, General Atlantic eye 6-7% slice of Balaji Wafers

The Virani brothers - Chandubhai, Bhikhubhai, and Kanubhai - who founded and control the company, are considering a partial stake sale to fund expansion across India

Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers is in the final stages of a stake sale, with Kedaara Capital and General Atlantic (GA) leading the race to acquire 6-7 per cent of the company, which is valued at ₹35,000-40,000 crore, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The packaged food major had initially planned to sell up to a 10 per cent stake and had engaged with at least 10 private equity (PE) firms last month, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR & Co., Bain & Company, Carlyle, and TPG. 
GA declined to comment, while Kedaara did not respond until the time of going
