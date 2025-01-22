Business Standard

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd wins interim relief in trademark dispute with KPL

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd wins interim relief in trademark dispute with KPL

During the pendency of the suit, Kirloskar Proprietary sought to withdraw the communications and claimed to have reinstated the trademark licence/user rights granted to Kirloskar Brothers

BS Reporter Mumbai
Jan 22 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

The Pune District Court has granted interim relief to Sanjay Kirloskar-led Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) in a trademark dispute with Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar-led Kirloskar Proprietary Limited (KPL), as per a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
In its communication to the stock exchange, KBL stated that it had filed a civil suit in 2018 before the Pune District Court challenging communications from Kirloskar Proprietary, which questioned KBL's ability to terminate the trademark licence/user agreements, among other issues.
 
During the pendency of the suit, Kirloskar Proprietary sought to withdraw the communications and claimed to have reinstated the trademark licence/user rights granted to Kirloskar Brothers from the date of the withdrawal. However, the suit continued since the withdrawal was not unconditional, and the issues raised by KBL remained unresolved.
 
 
In July 2024, Kirloskar Proprietary again communicated its intent to terminate the trademark agreement, effective 180 days from July 11, 2024. Kirloskar Brothers subsequently filed an interim application challenging this communication.
 
After a hearing, the Pune District Court, on January 9, 2025, ruled in favour of Kirloskar Brothers, staying the effect and operation of the July 11, 2024, communication. The court further restrained Kirloskar Proprietary from taking any steps to terminate the trademark agreement pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, according to the stock exchange filing.
 

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

