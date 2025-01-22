HUL to acquire 90.5% stake in Minimalist at enterprise value of Rs 2,995 cr

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 90.5 per cent stake in the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist through secondary buyouts and a primary infusion. The acquisition is based on a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 2,995 crore, subject to adjustments as per the transaction documents.
HUL will acquire the remaining 9.5 per cent stake from the founders within two years, as per terms outlined in the transaction documents, the company stated in its earnings presentation.
“This marks another step in the transformation journey of its Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio towards evolving and higher-growth demand spaces,” HUL said in its release.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of FY26.
About Minimalist and the acquisition
Founded in 2020 by Mohit Yadav and Rahul Yadav, Minimalist is a fast-growing, digital-first beauty brand that combines beauty with actives-led science. The brand currently has an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 500 crore within just four years of operation, according to HUL’s release.
The acquisition will be part of HUL’s Beauty & Wellbeing division, led by Harman Dhillon, executive director, beauty & wellbeing at HUL. The current Minimalist team, led by Mohit and Rahul, will continue to operate the business in collaboration with HUL.
Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director of HUL, said, “This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in high-growth premium demand spaces. Mohit, Rahul, and the team have created a great brand built on science, product efficacy, and transparency.”
Strategic importance of the acquisition
Ritesh Tiwari, executive director, finance & IT, and chief financial officer (CFO) of HUL, expressed excitement about partnering with Minimalist. “We are excited to partner with the Minimalist team to unlock value through synergies and, together, scale the brand to greater heights by leveraging our complementary capabilities,” he said.
Tiwari highlighted that the Indian beauty market is valued at approximately Rs 68,000 crore, with half of the market catering to affluent and affluent-plus consumers.
“Minimalist is squarely placed in that attractive beauty segment. The brand is deeply rooted in product efficacy and consumer love,” Tiwari said.
HUL’s strategy focuses on building the number one beauty portfolio in India, with a strong emphasis on the premium segment.
“Over the next few years, we aim to add 900 basis points to the portfolio shift in Beauty & Wellbeing. Minimalist, operating in the affluent-plus segment, strengthens our position in this space. Its masstige price point provides us with another tool to enhance our premium segment presence,” Tiwari added.
HUL also noted that the Beauty & Wellbeing segment is an area where the company aims to increase its market share within the premium category.