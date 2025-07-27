Lift code may hike prices 2-5%, urging states to adopt soon: Kone India MD

With 15 states and one Union Territory already adopting the lift safety code issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ahead of its December deadline, the remaining states should implement it without delay. While the code may lead to a 2–5 per cent price increase, it is minimal and absorbable by customers, said Amit Gossain, Managing Director of Kone Elevator India, in an interview with Business Standard.

The BIS introduced this new code—IS 17900 Part 1 and Part 2—in 2022. It replaces earlier standards such as IS 14665 and IS 15785 and aligns India’s elevator safety framework with global