Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KPMG plans C-suite topup across verticals to power Project Himalaya

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India

KPMG
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From advisory to technology and human resources, KPMG, one of the Big Four firms, is ramping up its senior leadership teams across verticals as its Project Himalaya is set to become operational in the next few months, according to people in the know.

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India. The move is expected to multiply KPMG consulting business in India. 

“KPMG has aggressive growth planned for its business in India. It seems that Project
Topics : KPMG Himalaya Big four

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon