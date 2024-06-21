KPMG plans C-suite topup across verticals to power Project Himalaya

From advisory to technology and human resources, KPMG, one of the Big Four firms, is ramping up its senior leadership teams across verticals as its Project Himalaya is set to become operational in the next few months, according to people in the know.

The Project Himalaya, announced last year, involves the merger of the delivery capabilities of consulting, risk, and advisory practices of its units in the US, the UK, and India. The move is expected to multiply KPMG consulting business in India.

“KPMG has aggressive growth planned for its business in India. It seems that Project