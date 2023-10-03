close
L&T Construction to build 4.5 km bridge between Dahisar-Bhayander, Mumbai

The project, secured by L&T's Transportation Infrastructure Business, is estimated to be valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore

Larsen & Toubro

A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction's Transportation Infrastructure business vertical has secured a contract to build a bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander in Mumbai. The contract, awarded by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), could significantly reduce travel time between these two regions. Currently, it takes nearly 45 minutes to travel between them.

The 4.5 km link will have two separate carriageways and multi-level interchanges at Dahisar and Bhayander for seamless entry and exit. The project will also feature two large navigational spans along the creek. According to the L&T project classification index, the project is categorised as "Large", placing the value of the construction between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

L&T is already working on two Mumbai Coastal Road projects for the MCGM. Recently, the construction giant's civil infrastructure vertical also secured a "Mega" project from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). This project involves designing and constructing an underground road tunnel and is reportedly worth Rs 7,000 crore.

Topics : L&T's construction arm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

