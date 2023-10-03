NTPC logs 83% growth in coal production in first half of this fiscal

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday reported an 83 per cent rise in coal production in April-September period of this financial year, compared to a year ago.

NTPC Ltd has reported a substantial growth of 83 per cent in coal production from its captive mines during H1 FY 2023-24, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, a company statement said.

The company achieved a coal production of 16.05 million metric tonnes (MMT) during H1 FY24, as compared to 8.76 MMT in H1 FY23 (April-September 2022).

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal despatch of 17.20 MMT in H1 FY24, marking a significant 94 per cent increase over the previous year for the same period.

Till date, NTPC has produced more than 85 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its four operational captive coal mines i.e Pakri Barwadih & Chatt-Bariatu Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

Further, mine operations have also started from Kerendari mine, in Jharkhand in April 2023 and coal production is expected to start in the current fiscal.

NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 25 per cent of the power requirement of the country.