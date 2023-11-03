close
L&T to divest 100% stake in subsidiary LTIEL to focus on core businesses

LTIEL is a provider of standalone engineering consultancy services for the infrastructure sector

Larsen & Toubro

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
L&T on Friday said it will sell its 100 per cent stake in subsidiary L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd (LTIEL) to a French entity.
This transaction aligns with the company's commitment to focus on its core businesses and assets.
"L&T...has announced the divestment of its 100 per cent stake in L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd ," the company said in a statement.
LTIEL is a provider of standalone engineering consultancy services for the infrastructure sector.
The stake will be acquired by STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Assystem SA of France.
The transaction, which is subject to meeting certain conditions, is likely to be completed before January 15, next year.
"This is a step to exit the non-core standalone consulting engineering practice and focus energy and attention on our core businesses. It not only benefits L&T but also allows LTIEL and its employees greater avenues of growth," D K Sen, Advisor to Chairman and Managing Director, L&T said.
Topics : Divestment L&T Larsen & Toubro

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

