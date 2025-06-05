LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has appointed Ramakrishnan Chandar as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from June 5, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
Chandar, who previously served as executive director at LIC, will now be responsible for overseeing and managing the corporation’s extensive investment portfolio, among the largest in the country.
Over three decades with LIC
Chandar joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including senior divisional manager for the Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions, regional manager (marketing) for the South Zone, and regional manager (pension & group schemes) for the South Central Zone.
In his most recent role, Chandar led LIC’s Strategic Business Unit for International Operations as executive director. He holds a diploma in financial management and is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
Earlier leadership appointments at LIC
On June 1, 2025, LIC also announced the appointment of Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant as managing directors.
Patnaik brings 35 years of experience to the role, having served as senior divisional manager in the Indore and Jamshedpur divisions and as regional manager in the Eastern Zone.
Dinesh Pant previously served as actuary and executive director (actuarial) at LIC. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. He also holds degrees in engineering and law, along with a master’s in business administration.