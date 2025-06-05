Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEL secures ₹2,323 crore missile system spares orders for Navy ships

BEL secures ₹2,323 crore missile system spares orders for Navy ships

The contracts from MDL and GRSE cover critical missile system spares for Indian Navy ships, adding to BEL's strong order pipeline across defence electronics and communications

BEL adds to defence order book with ₹2,323 crore missile spares contracts

Bharat Electronics gets ₹2,323 crore naval orders from MDL and GRSE | Bharat Electronics Limited File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), on Thursday announced that it has secured orders worth ₹2,323 crore from two major Indian shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata.
 
The contracts pertain to the supply of base and depot spares for missile systems installed aboard Indian Naval ships. BEL said the components are essential to ensuring the operational continuity of mission-critical onboard systems.
 

Order momentum continues with additional defence contracts

This latest deal builds on a strong run of orders for BEL. Earlier this month, the company secured additional contracts totalling ₹537 crore, in addition to ₹572 crore worth of orders received between April 7 and mid-May. These include communication systems, advanced shipborne communication suites, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, and associated services.
 
 
Earlier orders covered Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-powered naval systems, simulators, jammers, and other communications-related equipment and services.
 

Electronic Warfare suites and Ministry of Defence contracts

In April, BEL also signed a ₹2,210-crore contract (excluding taxes) with the Ministry of Defence to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The systems, developed by DRDO’s CASDIC and to be produced by BEL, comprise a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS).
 
Financial performance in Q4 FY25
 
Financially, BEL posted a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, reaching ₹2,127 crore, up from ₹1,796.67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,149.59 crore.

Topics : Indian Navy Bharat Electronics Ltd BS Web Reports Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

