Jeetendra Kapoor, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land parcel for ₹855 cr

Jeetendra Kapoor, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land parcel for ₹855 cr

2.39-acre Andheri plot, which includes Balaji IT Park, has been sold by Jeetendra Kapoor's family to NTT Global Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure India

Bilateral deals

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 9,664.68 square metres (sq m), which is equivalent to about 0.96 hectares or

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jeetendra Kapoor and family-owned firms Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers have sold a land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹855 crore, according to property registration documents provided by Square Yards, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The land parcel, along with the built-up area, has been bought by NTT Global Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure India, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services. The company operates seven data centres across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
 
According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 9,664.68 square metres (sq m), which is equivalent to about 0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres. The site currently houses Balaji IT Park and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 45,572.14 sq m (~4,90,534 sq ft).
 
 
The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000. 

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers—are firms owned by actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members. The transaction was registered in May 2025.
 
Andheri is one of the sought-after residential and commercial real estate micro markets in Mumbai.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai ranks sixth globally in under-construction data centre capacity, surpassing global hubs such as London and Dublin, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services provider.
 
The report further states that Mumbai ranks as the seventh most established data centre market in the APAC region. At the end of 2024, the city had 335 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62 per cent.
 
Mumbai also accounts for 42 per cent of India’s projected under-construction capacity. Digital infrastructure upgrades in the city further support the growth of data centres.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

