LIC launches project 'Jeevan Samarth' to meet customers' evolving needs

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday undertook an agency transformation project, 'Jeevan Samarth,' to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The life insurance giant has partnered with A T Kearney to undertake the transformation project by reviewing the existing agency framework of LIC on an end-to-end basis.

Speaking on this occasion, Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and managing director, LIC, said, “Through the ‘Jeevan Samarth’ project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and provide them with suitable long-term savings, protection, health insurance, ULIP, and pension solutions.”