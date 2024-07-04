NCLT tells Byju's to pay salaries to employees, warns firm of an audit

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Byju's to pay salaries irrespective of the edtech firm having access to the funds raised through its rights issue. It also warned the firm of an audit if employees were not paid.

According to sources, this oral comment was passed by NCLT on July 4 in response to a petition filed by employees last month seeking relief related to the payment of salaries. "NCLT commented that Byju's as a company is operational and should have revenues," said a person familiar with the matter. "The tribunal also warned of an audit by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) if the firm failed to pay the employees," added the person.

NCLT directed the company to file a response to the employees’ application. It has listed the plea for hearing in the coming week.

Though Byju's paid salaries for April and May, it is yet to make full payments for February and March.

Earlier, Byju’s had said the delay stemmed from funds raised through a recent rights issue, which have been locked in a ‘separate account’ due to the ongoing dispute with investors. The company management, including Byju Raveendran, had assured the employees that regardless of the court verdict, they are following a parallel line of credit to ensure employees receive payments.

Cash-strapped Byju’s and its investors are fighting at the NCLT over the company’s rights issue of $200 million in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The four investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) — had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent enterprise valuation compared to Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.

Over 2,000 disgruntled former employees of Byju’s have also joined hands to fight for their rights. Several among them are in the process of taking their former employer to the NCLT in Bengaluru for the payment of their dues.

At least seven vendors have also sued Byju's at NCLT to recover their dues.

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad also recently held a meeting with representatives of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s. During the meeting, Lad urged the company to address the unpaid dues owed to former employees.

Byju’s employee count currently stands at around 13,000, down from nearly 15,000 at the end of 2023. The total salary burn for the company ranges between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore, according to sources.