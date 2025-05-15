Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC's top management set for reshuffle in June with new MDs joining

LIC's top management set for reshuffle in June with new MDs joining

LIC will see key leadership changes in June with two new MDs replacing outgoing executives and current MD & CEO Siddhartha Mohanty's term ending on 7 June

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules and The LIC Act 1959 was amended in 2021 for doing away with the post of chairman and the appointment of MD & CEO. (Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set for a reshuffle in its top management in June, with the term of the current managing director and chief executive office (MD &CEO) ending and two new MDs stepping in to replace two outgoing ones. 
 
The Centre appointed Dinesh Pant as MD effective from June 1. He is currently serving as the Executive Director and Actuary. Ratnakar Patnaik, who was previously executive director and chief investment officer, will also assume the role of MD on the same date. While Pant’s term will last till May 2027, Patnaik has been appointed till March 2028. 
