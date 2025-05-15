LIC's top management set for reshuffle in June with new MDs joining

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set for a reshuffle in its top management in June, with the term of the current managing director and chief executive office (MD &CEO) ending and two new MDs stepping in to replace two outgoing ones.

The Centre appointed Dinesh Pant as MD effective from June 1. He is currently serving as the Executive Director and Actuary. Ratnakar Patnaik, who was previously executive director and chief investment officer, will also assume the role of MD on the same date. While Pant’s term will last till May 2027, Patnaik has been appointed till March 2028.