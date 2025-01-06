Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lodha achieves its highest quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3

Lodha achieves its highest quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3

During the first nine months of FY25, the company's pre-sales stood at Rs 12,820 crore

real estate construction building

Representative Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore during the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), up 32 per cent year on year (YoY).  During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s pre-sales stood at Rs 12,820 crore with an annual growth of 25 per cent.  Further, the company’s collections for the quarter were Rs 4,290 crore, recording a staggering YoY increase of 66 per cent.  During the quarter, the company added a new project in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,800 crore. Including the above-mentioned project, the company is now present at five locations in Bengaluru, which are estimated to provide an opportunity for the company’s significant pre-sales growth in the city from next financial year onwards.  During 9M FY25, the company added eight new projects with a GDV of Rs 19,500 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune. With this, the company has already achieved over 90 per cent of its annual guidance.  During the quarter, the company acquired about 33 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in the national capital region (NCR). It also entered into an agreement with its joint venture partner to further increase its stake in the rental income (PropCo) from its digital infrastructure platform.  The company stated that the above-mentioned moves are in line with its planned strategy for calibrated growth in its annuity income, thus de-risking its development business.  Additionally, on the back of “strong collections,” the company’s net debt reduced by Rs 610 crore and stands at around Rs 4,320 crore, below its ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity.  On a quarterly basis, the company's pre-sales grew by 5 per cent, while the collections increased by 40 per cent.

More From This Section

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

CRI Pumps empanelled by MSEDCL to supply 25,000 solar pumps for Rs 754 cr

Flipkart amazon

SC transfers all cases against Flipkart, Amazon to Karnataka HC on CCI plea

electricity

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec

Titan

Titan estimates 24% rise in Q3 revenue on booming jewellery demand

PremiumHDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's LDR falls below 100% for the first time after merger

Topics : Macrotech Developers Real Estate Real estate firms Real estate developers Lodhas Developers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon