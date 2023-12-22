Sensex (    %)
                        
London-bound British Airways flight returns to Delhi due to technical issue

The aircraft, which took off at around 0945 hours, returned soon due to fire indication lights. There were more than 200 people onboard, one of the sources said

The source also said the flight was cancelled for the day. Photo: Pxfuel/representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

A British Airways plane enroute to London returned to the national capital on Friday morning due to a technical issue, according to sources.
The aircraft, which took off at around 0945 hours, returned soon due to fire indication lights. There were more than 200 people onboard, one of the sources said.
As per information on flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight BA 142 was operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
The source also said the flight was cancelled for the day.
Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

