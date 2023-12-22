Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fairfax Financial pares 5.7% stake in IIFL Finance worth Rs 1,198 crore

After the latest transaction, FIH Mauritius Investments' shareholding had declined to 15.2 per cent from 20.90 per cent in IIFL Finance

Fairfax, ICICI Lombard, Warburg Pincus

Fairfax Group through its affiliate FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd have sold the shares of IIFL Finance Ltd.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group on Friday divested a 5.7 per cent stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 1,198 crore through an open market transaction.
Fairfax Group through its affiliate FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd have sold the shares of IIFL Finance Ltd.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, FIH Mauritius Investments offloaded 2,16,02,000 crore shares, representing a 5.7 per cent stake in IIFL Finance Ltd.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 554.64 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,198.13 crore.
After the latest transaction, FIH Mauritius Investments' shareholding had declined to 15.2 per cent from 20.90 per cent in IIFL Finance.
Meanwhile, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired more than 26.20 lakh shares of IIFL Finance at an average price of Rs 551.01 per share, taking the deal size to Rs 144.39 crore, as per the data.
Shares of IIFL Finance declined 3.86 per cent to close at Rs 572.60 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Fairfax sells 5.9% stake in IIFL Securities for Rs 118 cr via open market

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani off to a solid start in its first weekend

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

Rural Development Ministry signs MoU with JioMart for selling SHG products

South Western Railway, JSW enter into agreement for iron ore transportation

OneWeb sets sights on defence, governance for satellite broadband expansion

Zydus Lifesciences gets six observations from USFDA for API plant

NCLAT dismisses JKC's plea challenging sale of Jet Airways aircraft

Topics : Stake sale Fairfax Financial Holdings Fairfax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon