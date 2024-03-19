Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meta follows Google, gets ready to pave way for free and fair elections

Meta is bringing together experts from diverse teams such as intelligence, data science, engineering, research, operations, content policy and legal for the initiative

facebook
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp among other platforms, will activate an India-specific operations centre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The objective is to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps and technologies as India gets ready for elections. The company is also strengthening its fact-checker team in the country and working on steps to arrest misuse of AI-generated content.

In a blog on Tuesday, the Menlo Park-headquartered company said it would make efforts to limit misinformation, remove voter interference and enhance transparency and accountability across its platforms to support free and

Also Read

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

'Removing layers': Sundar Pichai hints at more layoffs at Google in 2024

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta to let iPhone 15 Pro users upload spatial videos on Quest VR headsets

Evaluating various future options for ice cream business, says HUL

EV policy to encourage production of premium electric cars: Audi official

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC promoters sell 11.5% stake; shares fall 3.3%

Routematic bets on artificial intelligence to tap corporate commuters

UltraTech Cement receives CCI's approval to acquire Kesoram Cement

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon