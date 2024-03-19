Meta follows Google, gets ready to pave way for free and fair elections

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, which runs Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp among other platforms, will activate an India-specific operations centre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The objective is to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps and technologies as India gets ready for elections. The company is also strengthening its fact-checker team in the country and working on steps to arrest misuse of AI-generated content.

In a blog on Tuesday, the Menlo Park-headquartered company said it would make efforts to limit misinformation, remove voter interference and enhance transparency and accountability across its platforms to support free and