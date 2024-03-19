Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meta offers to almost halve Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to 5.99 euros

The move came amid mounting criticism from users about Meta's no-ads subscription service launched in Europe in November which critics say requires users to pay a fee to ensure their privacy

Meta

Meta made the reduced offer to regulators earlier this year and is now in talks with data protection authorities, specifically the Irish watchdog, on the issue. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms has offered to almost halve its monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros following discussions with privacy regulators, a senior Meta executive said on Tuesday.

The move came amid mounting criticism from users about Meta's no-ads subscription service launched in Europe in November which critics say requires users to pay a fee to ensure their privacy.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meta launched the service to comply with the Digital Markets Act which curbs its ability to personalise ads for users without their consent, hurting its major revenue source.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Meta lawyer Tim Lamb told a European Commission hearing.
 
Meta made the reduced offer to regulators earlier this year and is now in talks with data protection authorities, specifically the Irish watchdog, on the issue.
 
Users, who consent to be tracked, get a free service which is funded by advertising revenues.


Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe instructs Cabinet to prepare for elections

Unilever to separate its ice cream biz, cut 7,500 jobs in restructuring bid

Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and their religion, says Trump

Blinken to highlight support for Philippines as it clashes with China

Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Rafah, say Palestinian officials

Topics : Facebook Instagram Social Media privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon