Mahindra bets on AI and skills to drive its 'Tech-First' transformation

Chairman Anand Mahindra says artificial intelligence, skills and education reforms will reshape work, talent flows and growth, as the Group sharpens its technology-focused strategy

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said the conglomerate is positioning itself to address structural shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI), skills development and changes in global education trends.

How does Mahindra see AI reshaping the future of work?

In his New Year address to employees, Mahindra said the increasing adoption of AI is likely to alter the nature of work across industries, with greater emphasis on practical and vocational skills supported by digital tools. He said AI should be viewed as a productivity enabler that could enhance the relevance of shop-floor roles, technicians and craft-based professions as routine tasks become automated.
 

What role is the Group playing in skills development?

Mahindra also stated the Group’s involvement in skill development initiatives, including the Young India Skills University in Telangana, where he recently assumed the role of chairman of the board of governors. The institution aims to combine technical education with vocational training to prepare students for emerging industry requirements. He said Mahindra’s businesses are also supporting skill development through internal training centres and talent academies.

How could global education and immigration trends affect India?

He also highlighted changes in education and immigration policies in several Western countries, which he said could influence global talent flows. According to Mahindra, these shifts present an opportunity for India to retain and attract skilled professionals, particularly as global capability centres continue to expand in the country.

Why is Mahindra scaling up its higher education focus?

Against this backdrop, Mahindra said Mahindra University would scale up its academic and research ambitions, with increased involvement from the Group. He described higher education as a long-term investment necessary to support India’s talent ecosystem and innovation capacity.

How did Mahindra Group’s businesses perform during the year?

Alongside the focus on skills and education, Mahindra said the Group delivered steady operating performance during the year across its businesses. Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) business recorded a record market share during the year, while the farm equipment segment achieved its highest-ever quarterly market share. The Group’s electric three-wheeler business maintained its leadership position in a competitive market, supported by continued demand for electric mobility solutions.

What drove performance across technology and other verticals?

Tech Mahindra posted its eighth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, driven by a focus on AI-led services and operational efficiency. Mahindra Finance reported profit growth along with stable asset quality. Mahindra Lifespaces added record gross development value during the year, including net-zero real estate projects, while Mahindra Holidays introduced Mahindra Signature Resorts as part of a strategy to expand its experiential travel offerings. Renewable energy arm Mahindra Susten continued to scale its clean energy portfolio.

How is Mahindra’s market perception changing?

Mahindra said the Group’s increased emphasis on electric vehicles and advanced technologies has contributed to a shift in market perception, positioning it as a more technology-focused organisation.

What is Mahindra’s outlook amid global uncertainty?

He added that while global economic and geopolitical conditions remain uncertain, Mahindra would continue to prioritise capability building, skill development and institutional strengthening to support long-term growth.

Tech News Mahindra artifical intelligence Anand Mahindra

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

