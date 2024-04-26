Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 56.3 crore a year ago.
For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
During the January-March quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a total income of Rs 830.34 crore compared to Rs 735.26 crore a year ago.
Its total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 720.86 crore from Rs 658.23 crore in the January-March period of the previous year.
The company said it has recorded robust member additions at 20,019 during 2023-24, up 15 per cent year-on-year.
The company's shares closed at 434.10 apiece, up 1.99 per cent from their previous close on the BSE.
