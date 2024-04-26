Business Standard
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 results: PAT jumps 47.7% to Rs 83.2 cr

For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 56.3 crore a year ago.
For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
During the January-March quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a total income of Rs 830.34 crore compared to Rs 735.26 crore a year ago.
Its total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 720.86 crore from Rs 658.23 crore in the January-March period of the previous year.
The company said it has recorded robust member additions at 20,019 during 2023-24, up 15 per cent year-on-year.
The company's shares closed at 434.10 apiece, up 1.99 per cent from their previous close on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

