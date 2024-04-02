Sensex (    %)
                             
MakeMyTrip, STB partner to promote Singapore to Indian travellers

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a year-long strategic partnership to boost travel to Singapore, MakeMyTrip said in a statement

India is one of the top five markets for STB and over 1 million Indians visited Singapore in 2023, the statement said. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Online travel service provider, MakeMyTrip Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board for promoting Singapore as a key destination to Indian travellers.
The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a year-long strategic partnership to boost travel to Singapore, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.
Under the MoU, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and MakeMyTrip will embark on joint activations and campaigns to boost inbound travel to Singapore in 2024, it added.
"Through this partnership, we want to deepen Indian consumers' brand affinity for Singapore and reinforce the city's appeal and enhanced offerings for various segments of Indian visitors," STB Chief Executive Melissa Ow said.
STB will also tap into MakeMyTrip's market understanding and insights to curate unique travel holiday packages targeting consumers in India, the statement said.
MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO, Rajesh Magow said Singapore was one of the top three searched international destinations on the company's platform last year, advancing from fifth place in 2022.
"The widespread interest for this destination from across India underscores its appeal. With ongoing initiatives that refresh its offerings, seamless travel access, and amenities tailored to Indian preferences, Singapore holds significant potential to capture the continued interest of more Indian travellers," he added.
India is one of the top five markets for STB and over 1 million Indians visited Singapore in 2023, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MakeMyTrip Singapore Indian travellers

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

