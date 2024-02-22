Goa, MakeMyTrip ink pact to promote state's culture, sustainable tourism

The Goa government and online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday signed an agreement to promote the state's cultural heritage and culinary traditions to make it into a year-round destination, moving beyond the sun, sand and beaches, according to a statement.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a public-private partnership, MakeMyTrip will highlight the state's inland cultural richness and culinary traditions, which usually take a back seat to popular coastal attractions by curating a cultural map of Goa, pushing various initiatives to promote the multi-faceted state, the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, and MakeMyTrip said in a joint statement.

"Our collective vision of 'Goa Beyond Beaches' is to bring the hidden splendours of the state to the forefront, celebrate its rich cultural heritage, take tourism to the hinterlands of Goa and ensure sustainable and regenerative tourism practices that preserve our natural resources for generations to come. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip will help us introduce tourists to the heart and soul of Goa, ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism are equitably distributed across the state," Goa Minister of Tourism, IT, E&C, and Printing and Stationery Rohan Khaunte said.

MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said, "We are excited to embark on this journey with the government of Goa. Our efforts will be directed towards showcasing the unexplored facets of Goa, promoting homestay penetration across the interiors of Goa and collaboratively nurture a sustainable tourism ecosystem."



MakeMyTrip will also curate unique travel itineraries, and promote various festivals of Goa, he said.

"We are also focused on spotlighting Goa on the spiritual tourism map of India combining it with the wellness options the state has to offer. We have launched the 'Ekadasha Teertha' campaign as part of our Regenerative Tourism initiative where we are connecting 11 places of worship to form a travel circuit.

"We are working towards building plastic-free and sustainable ecosystems in and around these sites," Suneel Anchipaka, Director Tourism and MD, GTDC Goa Administration, said.