Manipal Health Enterprises nears Rs 1,400 crore deal to acquire Medica

Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises is set to become India’s largest hospital chain with over 10,700 beds, as it nears the acquisition of Medica Synergie Private Ltd for around Rs 1,400 crore, sources close to the development said. An official announcement of the deal is expected later this month.

Apollo Hospitals Ente­rprise Ltd is the largest hospital chain with 10,103 beds. Manipal Health Enterprises (Manipal Hospitals) currently operates 9,500 beds across 33 hospitals in India. Medica has a presence in eastern India with 1,200 beds.



A source close to the development told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity that Manipal Hospitals