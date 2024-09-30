Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Mankind Pharma board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 10,000 cr

Mankind Pharma board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 10,000 cr

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers.

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Shares of the company on Monday ended 2.68 per cent down at Rs 2,521.55 apiece on BSE. | Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers.

The company said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures in 3-4 distinct series with maturities of up to 48 months.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The board's fundraising committee also approved to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via listed and rated commercial papers, having face value as may be decided in accordance with applicable law, in one or more tranches or series, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

 

The company, however, did not disclose how it aims to utilise the raised capital.

In July this year, Mankind had announced the acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines from Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare products.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 2.68 per cent down at Rs 2,521.55 apiece on BSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma up 4% as board approves raising Rs 10,000-cr via NCDs, CPs

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma to raise funds up to Rs 10k crore via debt instruments

Mankind soars 7% ahead of board meet for fund raising; m-cap cross Rs 1 trn

Mankind up 7% ahead of board meet for fund raising; m-cap tops Rs 1 trn

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Mankind Pharma shares gain after OTC biz transfer to subsidiary; details

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind up 3% after reports say co looking to raise Rs 9k cr for BSV deal

Topics : Mankind Pharma Corporate fundraising convertible debentures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon