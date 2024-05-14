Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mankind Pharma in fray to acquire Advent's stake in Bharat Serums: Report

Mankind Pharma's stock surged 3.11 per cent on BSE on Tuesday

drugs, pharma sector

Representative Picture

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma is planning to acquire Mumbai-based biopharma firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) from private equity player Advent PE, according to media reports. Advent is seeking a $2 billion valuation for the 100 per cent stake it owns in BSV.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Advent is looking to exit BSV, which has been involved in women's health, critical care and emergency medicines, and assisted reproductive therapies for some time now. Business Standard was not able to verify the news till the time of going to press.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mankind Pharma's stock surged 3.11 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Emails sent to Mankind Pharma and BSV did not elicit any responses till the time of going to press. Advent PE refused to comment on the matter. BSV is projected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of Rs 500 crore by the end of FY24 and Rs 650 crore by the end of FY25.

Topics : Mankind Pharma Pharma sector Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon