Manoj Mittal takes charge as Sidbi's CMD after appointment by Centre

Mittal has over 33 years of experience in the financial services sector, including his previous tenures as MD and CEO of IFCI and deputy managing director at Sidbi, the bank said

Photo - Shri Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI

Mittal has over 33 years of experience in the financial services sector | Credit- Sidbi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Manoj Mittal has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), following his appointment by the Government of India.

Prior to this, he was the managing director (MD) of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI).
Mittal has over 33 years of experience in the financial services sector, including his previous tenures as MD and CEO of IFCI and deputy managing director at Sidbi, the bank said in an official statement said. 

Sidbi was established on April 2, 1990, under an act of the Indian Parliament. Sidbi is mandated to serve as the Principal Financial Institution for executing the triple agenda of promotion, financing and development of the MSME (micro, mall and Medium Enterprises) sector and coordination of the functions of the various Institutions engaged in similar activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SIDBI Development banks Banking sector

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

