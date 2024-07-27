Vistara introduces free Wi-Fi on international flights: Check pricing here

Vistara flyers will now receive 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi on international flights in its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, the Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture airline announced on Saturday. This makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer this benefit.

“The complimentary 20-minute Wi-Fi access will allow passengers in all cabins to stay connected and is ideal for those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit/debit cards,” Vistara stated in a press release. The service enables customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi during the active session, it added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What are the complementary pricing plans?

As part of the internet connectivity plan on Vistara international flights, complimentary Wi-Fi on Vistara flights will include 20 minutes of access available in all cabins, with Indian credit and debit cardholders able to purchase extended plans during this session using an OTP received via email. Additionally, 50 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi is provided for Business Class and Platinum Club Vistara members. Non-members will be charged Rs 372.74 plus GST for unlimited data access on messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

For internet surfing on these flights, the airline has priced the service at Rs 1577.54 plus GST, which includes audio and video streaming on social media and the web. Unlimited data, allowing all streaming protocols, is available for Rs 2707.04 plus GST.

Deepak Rajawat, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed delight at the airline becoming the first Indian carrier to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on international flights across all cabins. "We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition, which aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless," Rajawat said.

Vistara's modern fleet features advanced in-flight entertainment systems, offering nearly 700 hours of content, including movies, TV shows, and audio titles. The advanced wireless connectivity, powered by Panasonic Avionics, ensures seamless internet access at 35,000 feet, allowing passengers to stay connected and access emails, information, and social media with ease, the company noted.