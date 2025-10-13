Monday, October 13, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MapmyIndia seeks govt push to preload its Mappls app on smartphones

MapmyIndia seeks govt push to preload its Mappls app on smartphones

Mappls navigation and mapping services data are already used by Apple for Apple Maps, but Android devices use Google Maps

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

CE Info Systems, the maker of mapping and navigation service MapmyIndia, has asked the government to persuade smartphone makers to preload its app — Mappls — alongside Google Maps on their devices being made in India, so that consumers have the option of choosing the maps they want instead of being limited to using Google Maps.
 
Following the government’s clarion call to use products that are Swadeshi, the New Delhi-based company’s app was used by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw over the weekend. Following this, an agreement between the Indian Railways
