close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti launches upgraded Super Carry to boost presence in LCV segment

M&M, Tata Motors dominate LCV segment with about 80% market share between them

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched its upgraded light commercial vehicle (LCV), Super Carry, to boost its presence in a segment dominated by Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors.
The LCV (goods) segment observed higher growth in 2022-23 than in 2021-22. According to SIAM data, domestic sales of LCV (goods) units were up 18.44 per cent to 559,150 units in FY23. In FY22, the segment's growth rate was 15.22 per cent.

Maruti said on Monday that its upgraded Super Carry would be powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual jet four cylinder engine. "The new engine is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission that offers improved gradeability which enables customers to drive up steeper gradients than earlier," it mentioned.
Maruti's Super Carry sales growth was lower in 2022-23 than in 2021-22. The firm sold 38,006 units in FY23, at a growth of 12.4 per cent. The growth rate in FY22 was 14.4 per cent. (see chart)

Maruti, India's largest car company, is a small player in the LCV (goods) segment. Mahindra and Mahindra is the market leader with a 43 per cent share in FY23. Tata Motors, which sold 199,682 units in the LCV (goods) units in FY23, had a market share of 35.71 per cent.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been well accepted in the commercial vehicle segment with over 150,000 units sold since its launch in 2016."

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

At 3.8 million units, PV sales rev up to highest ever in 2022: Siam

Origins by Mahindra signs Mitsubishi Electric for $222 mn Chennai project

As Apple India sales near $6 bn, CEO Cook arrives to launch first stores

Adani-Total's Dhamra LNG terminal to start commercial operations at May-end

Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

TCS may consider giving 12-15% hikes to top employees to curb attrition


"The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success,” he added.

Super Carry units sold by Maruti over the years

FY18 10033                                     NA
FY19 23874 137.95%
FY20 21778 -8.78%
FY21 29556 35.71%
FY22 33812 14.40%
FY23 38006 12.40%

Topics : Maruti Suzuki | LCV | commercial vehicle

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

Despite slower attrition rate, headcount down for Infosys in Q4

Infosys
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon