

The LCV (goods) segment observed higher growth in 2022-23 than in 2021-22. According to SIAM data, domestic sales of LCV (goods) units were up 18.44 per cent to 559,150 units in FY23. In FY22, the segment's growth rate was 15.22 per cent. Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched its upgraded light commercial vehicle (LCV), Super Carry, to boost its presence in a segment dominated by Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors.



Maruti's Super Carry sales growth was lower in 2022-23 than in 2021-22. The firm sold 38,006 units in FY23, at a growth of 12.4 per cent. The growth rate in FY22 was 14.4 per cent. (see chart) Maruti said on Monday that its upgraded Super Carry would be powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual jet four cylinder engine. "The new engine is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission that offers improved gradeability which enables customers to drive up steeper gradients than earlier," it mentioned.



Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been well accepted in the commercial vehicle segment with over 150,000 units sold since its launch in 2016." Maruti, India's largest car company, is a small player in the LCV (goods) segment. Mahindra and Mahindra is the market leader with a 43 per cent share in FY23. Tata Motors, which sold 199,682 units in the LCV (goods) units in FY23, had a market share of 35.71 per cent.

