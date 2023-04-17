close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani-Total's Dhamra LNG terminal to start commercial operations at May-end

Refineries, fertiliser plants, industries and city gas networks in the hinterland will be the major consumers of gas from Dhamra LNG

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dhamra LNG Terminal

Dhamra LNG Terminal

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group and French company TotalEnergies' newly built Rs 6,000 crore facility to import LNG at Dhamra on the Odisha coast will start commercial operations at the end of May, the French firm said on Monday.

The 5 million tonne a year capacity terminal received its first ever shipment of liquefied natural gas - a fuel that will be used to make steel, produce fertilizers and turned into CNG and cooking gas - on April 1.

Qatari ship 'Milaha Ras Laffan' docked at Dhamra port on April 1 morning, bringing in 2.6 trillion British thermal units of natural gas in its frozen form (LNG) which will be used to commission the facility.

"This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023," TotalEnergies said in a press statement.

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) - the firm that operates the Dhamra port and has leased the LNG jetty to Adani Total Private Ltd - had previously announced the receipt of the first LNG cargo. "This is a huge leap forward not only in access to clean and affordable energy but also in decarbonising India's energy sector," he had said earlier this month.

Adani Total Private Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Adani.

Also Read

Adani Total to start operations at LNG terminal in Dhamra by mid-June

Adani Total expects to receive 2.2 MT of LNG in FY24 at Dhamra terminal

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

Adani Total expects to get 2.2 mn tonnes at Dhamra LNG terminal in FY24

GAIL seeks LNG cargo for delivery to Dhamra terminal in May: Reports

Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

TCS may consider giving 12-15% hikes to top employees to curb attrition

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Non-leather footwear maker Pou Chen to invest Rs 2,302 cr in Tamil Nadu

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

The commissioning cargo was supplied by TotalEnergies from its portfolio in Qatar.

"With regasification capacity of 5 million metric tonne of LNG per year, the Dhamra LNG terminal adds more than 10 per cent to India's regasification capacity, strengthening the country's position as the world's fifth largest LNG importer and allowing it to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 8 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 to reduce its carbon intensity," the statement said.

Dhamra is the only LNG import terminal in eastern India and only the second on the entire east coast. The country's five other terminals are on the western coast (three in Gujarat, one each in Maharashtra and Kerala).

"We are pleased to have completed the first delivery of LNG to the new Dhamra LNG terminal, developed in partnership with Adani, with a cargo from Qatar. India wants to develop the use of natural gas to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy mix by replacing coal, and LNG can therefore meet the growing domestic demand. The commissioning of the Dhamra terminal reflects TotalEnergies' ambition to support India's energy transition and supply security," said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.

After all checks, the terminal would be ready to start commercial operations with an expected 2.2-2.3 million tonne of LNG expected to be imported in the first year and a gradual ramp-up to full capacity in the next.

Dhamra is a tolling facility where state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have booked capacity. They will import LNG at the terminal which will be re-converted into gas before being piped to refineries and fertiliser units. It will also be converted into CNG for running automobiles and piped into household kitchens for cooking purposes.

It has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to IOC for 3 million tonne per annum of LNG and 1.5 million tonne to GAIL.

The terminal will be able to berth the widest range of LNG vessels all year round, transport gas via pipelines, trucks or on reloaded vessels. It houses two storage tanks, each of 180,000 cubic meters capacity, amongst the largest in the country.

The capacity can be doubled to 10 million tonne in future by adding a third tank.

Dhamra will be the main supply point on the recently completed Urja Ganga pipeline developed by GAIL, providing gas access to over 35 per cent of India's population, covering about 20 per cent of the country's land mass.

Refineries, fertiliser plants, industries and city gas networks in the hinterland will be the major consumers of gas from Dhamra LNG.

LNG is predominantly methane (C1) gas chilled to around (-)160 degrees Celsius where it turns into a liquid at atmospheric pressure, occupying less than 1/600th of the volume it otherwise would. This allows huge quantities of energy to be transported across oceans in specialised vessels.

It is considered as a bridge fuel for India's energy transition. Last year, the global LNG trade reached around 400 million tonne. Over the past three years, Indian imports have varied between 22 and 24 million tonne representing around 3 per cent of the country's primary energy basket.

Topics : Adani Power | Adani Group | LNG | Dhamra port

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon