Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has ambitious plans to increase capacity. It is also seeking shareholder approval for a complex swap transaction, which would acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) which is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC of Japan) through a preferential offer. SMC already holds 56.37 per cent of MSIL’s equity.

MSIL targets 4 million production capacity by the end of 2030-31 (FY31). This requires doubling – that is additional capacity of 2 million in the next 8 years.