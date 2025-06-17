Maruti to set up in-plant railway siding at Kharkhoda facility in 3-4 years

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) now plans to set up a similar facility at its new plant in Kharkhoda within the next 3–4 years, the company’s Senior Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), Rahul Bharti, said on Tuesday. After establishing railway lines at two of its existing plants in India,(MSIL) now plans to set up a similar facility at its new plant in Kharkhoda within the next 3–4 years, the company’s Senior Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), Rahul Bharti, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters at MSIL’s Manesar facility, after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini jointly inaugurated a new railway line inside the plant on Tuesday morning.

The newly inaugurated in-plant railway siding at Manesar is India’s largest such facility in the automobile sector and