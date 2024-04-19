Business Standard
Massive fire breaks out at NTPC's superthermal power plant in Jharkhand

"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard of unit 3 in the power plant. So far no casualty has been reported," a senior BHEL official told PTI

Representative image (Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @ANI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at NTPC's North Karanpura superthermal power plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.
The fire was first spotted around 2 pm, they said.
"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard of unit 3 in the power plant. So far no casualty has been reported," a senior BHEL official told PTI.
Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, he said.
The installation is a 660X3 mw coal-based power plant.
NTPC is the country's largest power generation company.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

