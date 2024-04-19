Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

State-owned Canara Bank fixes record date of May 15 for stock split

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade

BSE, stock market

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has fixed May 15 as record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for stock split.
The stock split is being done with an objective to improve liquidity of the stock.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In February, the bank's board had approved splitting existing shares of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its go-ahead for stock split on April 16, 2024, it said.
Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 577.15 apiece, down 1.10 per cent on the BSE in the afternoon trade.
The government owns 62.93 per cent stake in Canara Bank, while public shareholders own the rest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canara Bank Stock Split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon