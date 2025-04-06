MCA proposes wider scope for fast track M&As under present rules

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has proposed widening the scope of the present rules for mergers and amalgamations to include more unlisted companies, and subsidiaries of companies which are not just wholly owned, under the fast track mechanism.

The fast track mechanism for mergers requires no involvement of the National Company Law Tribunal and can be availed by small companies, startups, and for mergers between holding companies and their wholly owned subsidiaries.

The MCA has proposed that unlisted companies which have reasonable debt exposure of less than Rs 50 crore and have not defaulted on repayment can go through