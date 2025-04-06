Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCA proposes wider scope for fast track M&As under present rules

MCA proposes wider scope for fast track M&As under present rules

MCA has proposed that unlisted cos which have reasonable debt exposure of less than Rs 50 cr and have not defaulted on repayment can go through the fast track mechanism under Sec 233 of Companies Act

merger and acquisition (M&A)
The fast track mechanism for mergers requires no involvement of the National Company Law Tribunal and can be availed by small companies, startups, and for mergers between holding companies and their wholly owned subsidiaries.

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
Apr 06 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has proposed widening the scope of the present rules for mergers and amalgamations to include more unlisted companies, and subsidiaries of companies which are not just wholly owned, under the fast track mechanism.
 
The MCA has proposed that unlisted companies which have reasonable debt exposure of less than Rs 50 crore and have not defaulted on repayment can go through
