close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.84trn; Reliance, SBI shine

The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 23,472.25 crore to Rs 6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 21,003.35 crore to Rs 5,28,377.17 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Capital markets

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 48,238.78 crore to Rs 16,37,408.27 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 31,325.39 crore to Rs 5,15,887.19 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 23,472.25 crore to Rs 6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 21,003.35 crore to Rs 5,28,377.17 crore.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

OIL, AGCL to form joint-venture for piped natural gas distribution

PNB Housing raises Rs 2,494 cr from rights issue for business growth

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q4 PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 77 cr

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 19,886.94 crore to Rs 11,76,750.92 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 18,874.22 crore to Rs 4,45,509.68 crore.

Infosys added Rs 10,447.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,19,662.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 8,115.33 crore to Rs 9,42,052.68 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 2,862.07 crore to Rs 5,09,126.31 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined Rs 10,244.22 crore to Rs 5,76,683.68 crore.

The top-10 firms include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mcap Reliance Industries SBI stock sbi

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.84trn; Reliance, SBI shine

Capital markets
2 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

OIL, AGCL to form joint-venture for piped natural gas distribution

Natural gas
2 min read

PNB Housing raises Rs 2,494 cr from rights issue for business growth

PNB Housing Finance is one of the few deposit-taking housing finance companies
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

ED searches Byju Ravindran's offices, residential premises in Bengaluru

Byju Raveendran
3 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Govt appoints Rajneesh Karnatak as BoI MD, Debadatta Chand to head BoB

Financial Services Institutions Bureau
1 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon