Himadri Speciality Chemical Q4 PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 77 cr

For the full 2022-23, the company's PAT rose to Rs 208 crore from Rs 65 crore in FY22, registering over three-fold growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Profit

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited (HSCL) on Saturday reported over three-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 77 crore for the March 2023 quarter on account of higher revenue.

It had posted Rs 21 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the same period in 2021-22, HSCL said in a statement.

For the full 2022-23, the company's PAT rose to Rs 208 crore from Rs 65 crore in FY22, registering over three-fold growth.

Its total income from revenues also increased to Rs 1,029 crore from Rs 834 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

In FY23, revenue surged to Rs 4,172 crore from Rs 2,798 crore in FY22.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, said, "Strong focus on core businesses and commitment to provide value-added products, coupled with investment in R&D, innovation, and improved business model, have consistently led us to achieve sustainable results and grow our profitability".

Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for Li-ion batteries, carbon black, special types of oils and various other materials for industrial usage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himadri Speciality growth profit margins

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

