Himadri Speciality Chemical Q4 PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 77 cr

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited (HSCL) on Saturday reported over three-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 77 crore for the March 2023 quarter on account of higher revenue.

It had posted Rs 21 crore profit after tax (PAT) for the same period in 2021-22, HSCL said in a statement.

For the full 2022-23, the company's PAT rose to Rs 208 crore from Rs 65 crore in FY22, registering over three-fold growth.

Its total income from revenues also increased to Rs 1,029 crore from Rs 834 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

In FY23, revenue surged to Rs 4,172 crore from Rs 2,798 crore in FY22.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, said, "Strong focus on core businesses and commitment to provide value-added products, coupled with investment in R&D, innovation, and improved business model, have consistently led us to achieve sustainable results and grow our profitability".

Also Read India's chemical demand likely to jump to $1,000 billion by 2040: Report India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA ED searches Byju Ravindran's offices, residential premises in Bengaluru Jaiprakash Associates defaults on $508 mn loan repayment due on Mar 31 Creating a bigger reach very important in MSMEs: Shriram Finance exec VC SBI Card Q4 net up 3% to Rs 596 cr on rise in finance, operating costs Majority of pilots have accepted new compensation package: Air India

Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for Li-ion batteries, carbon black, special types of oils and various other materials for industrial usage.