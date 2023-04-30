close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

A US-based short seller named Hindenburg report charged Adani Group with financial wrongdoings in its investigation on February 25

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group has released a statement saying that it is "fully cooperating" with Sebi's probe into allegations made by the short-seller Hindenburg Research against it.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday requested the Supreme Court for additional six months to complete its probe, citing complex transactions involving listed, unlisted and offshore entities that required detailed investigations.

May 2 was the initial deadline for the Sebi to file a status report to the apex court.
Adani Group's statement stated that it welcomed the investigation, which represents a fair opportunity for everyone to be heard and for all issues to be addressed. The statement further affirmed that the Group headed by billionaire Gautam Adani is fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations and is confident that truth will prevail. 

"We are fully cooperating with Sebi and will continue to provide all our support and cooperation," the statement said.
The statement also noted that the application filed by Sebi in the Supreme Court on Saturday had no conclusion of any alleged wrong-doing and instead only cited the allegations made against the group by short-seller's report that are still under investigation.

"We understand that Sebi has approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court for more time to conclude its investigation," the statement added.
The statement also made an appeal to the media to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for Sebi and the Expert Committee appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings

Also Read

Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report

Gautam Adani now no longer among world's top 10 richest billionaires

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

OIL, AGCL to form joint-venture for piped natural gas distribution

PNB Housing raises Rs 2,494 cr from rights issue for business growth

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q4 PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 77 cr

ED searches Byju Ravindran's offices, residential premises in Bengaluru

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on $508 mn loan repayment due on Mar 31


The New York-based short seller's report came in January. The report accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation. This led to a stock market decline that wiped almost $145 billion from Group's market worth.
Topics : SEBI Gautam Adani Supreme Court BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

OIL, AGCL to form joint-venture for piped natural gas distribution

Natural gas
2 min read

PNB Housing raises Rs 2,494 cr from rights issue for business growth

PNB Housing Finance is one of the few deposit-taking housing finance companies
1 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q4 PAT grows over three-fold to Rs 77 cr

Profit
1 min read

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 cr; income up Rs 893 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 cr; income up Rs 893 cr
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

ED searches Byju Ravindran's offices, residential premises in Bengaluru

Byju Raveendran
3 min read

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on $508 mn loan repayment due on Mar 31

infrastructure, infra, real estate
1 min read

Govt appoints Rajneesh Karnatak as BoI MD, Debadatta Chand to head BoB

Financial Services Institutions Bureau
1 min read

Creating a bigger reach very important in MSMEs: Shriram Finance exec VC

Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance
5 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon