Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

The split within Tata Trusts, which holds around 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate, over renewal of trustees’ tenures could unleash a fresh bout of dispute, according to sources.

This comes amid a divergence of views over a possible listing of Tata Sons, some 10 years after one of the biggest corporate battles India Inc witnessed — Tatas versus Shapoorji Pallonji group.

At the middle of it all is Mehli Mistry, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. With just two days to go for the deadline to