Home / Companies / News / Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

If Mehli Mistry fails to get a nod from all trustees of Tata Trusts for his term renewal, it will be an unprecedented development that could escalate the ongoing tensions

A rift over trustee term renewal at Tata Trusts and the possible listing of Tata Sons revives tensions between factions linked to Ratan Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji.

Dev ChatterjeeNivedita Mookerji Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

The split within Tata Trusts, which holds around 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate, over renewal of trustees’ tenures could unleash a fresh bout of dispute, according to sources.
 
This comes amid a divergence of views over a possible listing of Tata Sons, some 10 years after one of the biggest corporate battles India Inc witnessed — Tatas versus Shapoorji Pallonji group. 
At the middle of it all is Mehli Mistry, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust. With just two days to go for the deadline to
