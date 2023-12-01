Sensex (0.74%)
Meta asked to clarify measures against child sexual abuse by Dec 22

The request for information was done under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), new tech rules requiring Big Tech to do more to police illegal and harmful content on their platforms

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Meta Platforms was told by European Union (EU) tech regulators on Friday to provide more details on measures taken to tackle child sexual abuse material on its photo and video sharing app Instagram by December 22 or risk a formal investigation under new EU online content rules.
 
The European Commission in October sent a first request for information on measures taken to counter the spread of terrorist and violent content, and a second last month on measures to protect minors. “Information is also requested about Instag­ram's recommender system and amplification of potentially harmful content,” it said.

The request for information was done under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), new tech rules requiring Big Tech to do more to police illegal and harmful content on their platforms.
First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

