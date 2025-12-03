Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Modi Illva aims to double revenues to Rs 4,000 crore in five years and is in talks to import select Illva Saronno brands, as it expands its premium portfolio and rolls out Rockford Imperial Reserve

The new offering features revamped packaging and has been soft-launched across a few states. Over 2025, Modi Illva expects to sell 20,000-25,000 cases of Rockford Imperial, accounting for about 1 per cent of Rockford's volumes, and scale to 60,000 cases the next year, crossing one lakh cases by 2027.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Modi Illva has set a target to double its revenues to Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years, as it plans to import select premium brands from Italy’s Illva Saronno into the country. It is a joint venture between Delhi-based spirits producer Umesh Modi Group and Italy’s Illva Saronno.
 
What is Modi Illva’s five-year growth target and portfolio focus?
 
Modi Illva, which houses brands like House of Rockford, Singhasan and Arctic, among others, has launched Rockford Imperial Reserve whisky with higher malt content than its siblings, Rockford Classic and Rockford Reserve. “If our brands continue to be perceived well,
