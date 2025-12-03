Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brands

Modi Illva has set a target to double its revenues to Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years, as it plans to import select premium brands from Italy’s Illva Saronno into the country. It is a joint venture between Delhi-based spirits producer Umesh Modi Group and Italy’s Illva Saronno.

What is Modi Illva’s five-year growth target and portfolio focus?

Modi Illva, which houses brands like House of Rockford, Singhasan and Arctic, among others, has launched Rockford Imperial Reserve whisky with higher malt content than its siblings, Rockford Classic and Rockford Reserve. “If our brands continue to be perceived well,