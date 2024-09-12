Mother Dairy aims to up FY25 revenue by at least 10% on summers, festivals

Mother Dairy aims to increase its revenue by at least 10 per cent in the current financial year (2024-25), driven by strong summer demand and expectations of robust sales during the festival season.

The dairy giant, which holds a dominant position in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), also plans to expand its presence in other markets.

“Summer has been good, and most of our summer categories have performed exceptionally well. We have also increased some of our capacities and expect to see healthy growth across all three sub-brands (Dairy, Dhara, and Safal),” Manish Bandlish,